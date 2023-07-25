HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The cross that has been a fixture of the MiraVista Behavioral Health Center property for decades along Route 5 in Holyoke will be put to rest.

The large, concrete cross was removed Tuesday from the building that is currently involved in some exterior renovations. The cross has been part of the building’s fixture since the building was owned by the Sisters of Providence, followed by Trinity Health.

According to Spokesperson Kimberly Lee, MiraVista underwent a careful and thoughtful process of desanctification, which means the building would no longer be considered a place of religion or sacred significance.

So, what will happen to the cross? With assistance from the Springfield Diocese, it has been determined that the most reverent and respectful course of action is to lay the cross to rest. The cross was carefully removed from the building on Tuesday, remaining in one full piece, and will be prepared for burial on the property.

MiraVista Behavioral Health Center provides care to adults and adolescents in crisis and supports those in recovery of substance use.