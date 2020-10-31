Icy and foggy: Take it slow if you are driving Saturday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It seems like winter could not wait until after Halloween here in western Massachusetts.

Overnight temperatures dropped down to the teens in some parts of our area. However, there is some good news… no more snow is planned for Saturday!

Other things you’ll have to look out for is defrosting your windows. If you are heading out early Saturday morning, make sure you leave some extra time to scrape off the ice.

While you’re doing that, be careful where you step. A warning has been put out for black ice across southern New England. What melted from Friday’s snow has frozen over on some of those untreated roads. Things could be especially tricky on roads and bridges.

Another thing to watch out for is the fog. Driving around there are some areas we saw that are especially difficult to see through.

According to the 22News Storm Team, trick or treating will be cold if you’re going out. Temperatures from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. will drop from the low 40s to the upper 30s, but at least we’ll stay dry and not windy.