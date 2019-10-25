Two arrested after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – We now know the names of the suspects that were arrested following an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers discharged their department-issued weapons after 26-year-old Courtney Wilson backed into a police car with detectives inside and drove toward an officer during a traffic stop on the General Edwards Bridge.

Walsh said Wilson drove away from the traffic stop after the officers discharged their weapons, eventually crashing into a wall on Alden Street. He and his passenger, 21-year-old Ray-Jean Morales were taken into custody after allegedly running from police.

It was discovered that Wilson suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg during the incident. He and his passenger were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

“The officers who discharged their firearms are in the SPD’s normal protocol for an officer-involved shooting,” Walsh stated. The Springfield Police Detective Bureau along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office will investigate the use of force.

Wilson is facing the following charges:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (three counts)

Failure to stop for police

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Distribution of a class D drug

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Possession with the intent to distribute a class D drug

Leaving the area of a property damage incident.

Morales is being charged with the following: