SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted for a 2017 shooting and more than 20 shopliftings at pharmacies in Springfield was arrested Friday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, officers were patrolling the area of Allen and Orange Streets when they spotted a known suspect riding a bicycle. The suspect, 24-year-old Andrew Cronin of Springfield, had outstanding felony warrants for a 2017 shooting. He is also the suspect in more than 20 shopliftings at Walgreen pharmacies across Springfield over the past four months.

Cronin refused to stop for police and attempted to ride away until officers caught up to him. He then got off the bike and began running, jumping over several fences to evade police. Springfield police set up a perimeter in the area and eventually arrested Cronin around the 300 block of Orange Street. One officer was injured during the chase and was treated at the hospital for hand and calf injuries.

While officers were taking Cronin back to the police headquarters, Cronin stated, “I’ll be out on bail and back in Walgreens at 6:00 a.m. today.” Cronin is facing the following charges:

• Shoplifting by Asportation More than $250

• Larceny from a Building

• Possession of a Class E Drug (Gabapentin)

• Arrest Warrant

– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

– Carrying a Firearm without a License

– Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

– Assault & Battery with a Firearm

– Assault & Battery with a Firearm

– Attempted Assault & Battery with a Firearm

– Resisting Arrest

– Malicious Destruction of Property More than $1200

“This was an excellent job by our officers in Squad A from first observing and identifying this suspect to ultimately making this arrest. While this suspect does face serious gun charges, he is alleged to be a habitual shoplifter. Shoplifting is not a victimless crime as it impacts all consumers and often times puts employees at risk. This suspect is also the poster child of our backwards judicial system as he openly mocked its effectiveness to deter criminals from committing crimes. Maybe this time this suspect will be held,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “Once again, terrific work by our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department to take this repeat criminal offender off our streets. However, here we are again, re-arresting another habitual criminal offender, shoplifting and hurt our poor neighborhood businesses on top of the pending gun charges against him. As Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood stated, this suspect is a prime example of what is wrong with our judicial system; these repeat criminal offenders have more rights and accommodations then the victims. There is no justice for our residents and businesses when they have to suffer repeat loss and theft at the hands of repeat habitual offender – ‘hell, he blatantly laughed off this entire arrest and at our courts telling our officers he’ll be out on bail before they even get off their shift.’”

“This is why I will continue to fight for my residents and business community and push for stronger bail reform legislation through State Representative Angelo Puppolo,” added Mayor Sarno.

Cronin will be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Friday afternoon.