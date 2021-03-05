Illegal dirt bike legislation re-filed for the City of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative and Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos along with Representative Carlos Gonzalez, are refiling the illegal dirt bike home rule legislation which is an act related to the illegal operation of off-highway vehicles.

Ramos sponsored a home rule petition back in August 2020 that would allow seizure and forfeiture after the first serious offense instead of the second offense and allow for the city to destroy all confiscated vehicles at a public crushing.

Representative and Chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security Carlos Gonzalez also supports this legislation.

Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked Ramos for refiling the legislation and Gonzalez for supporting it and issued the following statement:

“I want to thank Representative/Councilor Orlando Ramos and Representative Carlos Gonzalez for refiling and supporting this important and much-need illegal dirt bike home rule legislation. As the weather starts to get warmer, we are starting to see this illegal and sometimes dangerous activity start up again. Yesterday, we had a number of incidents in our downtown and neighborhood areas that brought damage to vehicles and threats. We need to back up our Springfield Police Department and give our brave and dedicated officers the tools to quell this lawlessness and disrespect shown by the illegal dirt bike groups of marauders who have been terrorizing our downtown and neighborhood streets. I commend Representatives Ramos and Gonzalez for their leadership in working to get this home rule legislation refiled and passed in the House,” Sarno said.

“These illegal riders are not only endangering their own lives but the lives of others on the road. We have to do whatever we can to get these illegal vehicles off our streets before more people end up getting hurt. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House on getting this Home Rule Petition passed,” Ramos said.

Gonzalez said in a news release sent to 22News, that this isn’t just a public safety issue but is a quality of life issue and that he will continue to work on passing the legislation.

