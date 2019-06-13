Illegal dirt bike riders continue to frustrate Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dirt bikes continue to be a dangerous nuisance on Springfield streets.

A man was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night in Springfield. Police said he was riding a dirt bike illegally and recklessly without a helmet when he crashed into a vehicle on Main Street.

One person who works right near where the crash happened told 22News, dirt bikes are a common sight.

Dirt bikes and ATVs are considered “off-highway vehicles” and they aren’t allowed on city streets, but it still happens. A viewer sent 22News video of people illegally riding dirt bikes on Boston Road last week.

It’s not only annoying to drivers, it’s dangerous.

“It’s just horrible,” said Jeanette Ocasio, who told 22News she nearly hit a dirt biker accidentally with her car recently. “Even when we are driving, we have to keep an eye on all of them because they don’t care. They just don’t care.”

City Councilor Orlando Ramos is presenting new legislation next week that would increase the fine for riding dirt bikes illegally. The fine is currently $50.