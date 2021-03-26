Illegal dirt bike riders fail to stop for West Springfield police

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department have received several complaints about off-road dirt bikes riding illegally on public roads.

Officers continue to work on addressing the dirt bikers driving on the city roads with enforcing the motor vehicle laws of off-road dirt bikes. According to the West Springfield Police Department, a traffic stop of these vehicles, nearly 100 percent of the time, results in the riders failing to stop for the police and it turns into a pursuit.

With public safety being the main concern, a police pursuit of these illegal dirt bikes driving on public roads are quickly terminated so the public, officers, and riders themselves are not in a dangerous situation.

If you have any information about illegal operation of recreational vehicles in your neighborhood, you can contact your local police department or anonymously text a tip to phone number 27437 with your message.