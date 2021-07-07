Illegal dirt bike riders still causing problems on Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dirt bikers remain a major issue on city streets.

A driver is still in critical condition Wednesday after being beaten by dirt bikers earlier this week in Springfield. The city has been using technology to catch these riders, and while some bikes have been confiscated, there’s a long way to go.

If you’re in downtown Springfield, then you have probably seen dirt bikes riding around. They’re illegal, and the city has been trying to eliminate them for years. At the state level, legislation has been filed that would give police departments the authority to confiscate and then destroy dirt bikes. The city is using drones to track the riders. The mayor said that’s not enough.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “This just goes back to basic respect, personal responsibility. It is sickening, it is sickening.”

A minor accident between a dirt bike and a car quickly escalated resulting in a dozen dirt bikers assaulting a driver with their helmets. That driver remains in the hospital. This all happened at the X-intersection in Springfield Monday night. Illegal dirt bikes on city roads is an ongoing problem and the Springfield city council has been working to ban gas stations from selling gas to dirt bikes.

“We’re going to keep coming after you,” the mayor said. “We are going to confiscate your bikes and if we have to we are going to arrest you and fine you. I need to courts to back it up. This is the tipping point.”

Police Commissioner Clapprood said that no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.