Illegal dirt bikes on public streets now a problem in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Illegal dirt bikes continue to be a problem on public streets and now the problem is overflowing to Chicopee.

Chicopee mayor John Vieu said that the city continues to have a problem with dirt bikes, motorcycles, and quads driving recklessly in the city.

He added that the Chicopee Police Department is working with the fire department, and police from Springfield and Holyoke to continue to crack down on illegal dirt biking.

Capt. Jeff Gawron of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News, “This is an issue that is a safety hazard for the public the lawful people out on the roadways driving walking and it’s also a safety hazard for the illegal operators of these bikes.”

