Illegal dumping diminishing quality of life for Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some neighbors told 22News they are furious at illegal dumping diminishing their quality of life in one Springfield neighborhood.

The dumping is in a vacant lot on Arnold street in the Pine Point section of Springfield.

Neighbors told 22News they’re angry about trash being dumped in their neighborhood.

“I just seen the garbage, no one is doing anything. It’s unhealthy,” said Jeff Squire.

“Terrible, it just messes the whole area in the neighborhood bringing the neighborhood down,” Jamison Sanders told 22News.

Contacted by 22News, Springfield’s Deputy Code Enforcement Director David Cotter said this vacant lot is due for future housing development.

The developer is liable for a $50 fine for not cleaning up the site.

But Cotter said, if the city tracks down the people responsible for dumping this debris, they face fines in excess of $5,000.