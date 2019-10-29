Illegal dumping in Springfield neighborhood becoming an unpleasant sight for residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Springfield residents say a parking lot in their neighborhood has become an illegal dumping ground.

The Goodwill on Sumner Avenue has numerous cameras, and signs saying, “No Dumping,” and explicitly telling people not to leave mattresses or TVS, but one resident, whose home looks out at the parking lot, said the dumping has become an eyesore.

Betty Myers has lived off of Sumner Ave. for more than a decade.

“Twelve years, this has just been going on for the last six months,” Myers told 22News. “There was a mattress that got there, and then all of a sudden, it just started multiplying.”

Myers, who asked not to be shown on camera, said the Goodwill parking lot across from her home has become an all too popular illegal dumping ground.

“It began to add to where there were like at least 10, 12, 14 pieces of mattresses, box springs, car tires,” Myers described.

Myers said she got in touch with Goodwill’s main office in New Hampshire, and within a few days they cleared the lot out.

“They did an excellent job of cleaning it up, so I didn’t think it would happen again,” Myers said.

But it happened again and now, it’s not just the people who live in the area who are noticing.

“Come around here to visit some people that I know,” said Alvilda Anaya of Springfield. “What happens is the Goodwill doesn’t take rugs, or mattresses, or televisions. So, some people just throw them around.”

When Goodwill has to clear their lot of junk, they have to cover the cost, which their donation center signs even remind people, to prevent them from putting that money towards their programs. Springfield residents can get bulk items picked up by the city, but it requires buying an $8 sticker.

Myers hopes people can remember it’s a neighborhood, not a dumping ground.

“I mean this is my neighborhood, I pay taxes, I keep my yard clean,” Myers told 22News. “I have flowers. It is discouraging.”

James Hader with Goodwill told 22News they have noticed an uptick in after-hours donations and are in the process of adding more signage to remind people to donate while they’re open. But the cameras and signs currently up have proved not to be a deterrent.