AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received a tip Monday from a concerned viewer who told us people have been illegally dumping large items near the Bondi’s Island boat ramp.

When 22News went to the boat ramp Tuesday, we found piles of trash and bulky items, including mattresses, a couch, multiple desk chairs, and discarded pool chemicals. A “no dumping” sign was clearly visible in the area.

If you live in Agawam and need to dispose of any large items, the town’s website says you can call the collection contractor, Republic Services, to arrange a collection time.