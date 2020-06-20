Illegal fireworks injure nearby neighbors in second story home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Active fireworks came crashing through the second-floor window of a home on Orchard Street in the Brightwood neighborhood about three-thirty Saturday morning.

The people who live there were suddenly awakened by fireworks flying through the bedroom window, fireworks that had been set off outside their home.



Springfield fire department spokesman Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News, One of the people living there suffered an injury just above his eye.

While this is the first incident of someone being hurt by the rash of illegal firework incidents in the city, Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told a news conference late in the week he’s angry about people illegally setting off the fireworks have resulted in several fires.

“These incidents have not only increased the fire danger in the city of Springfield, a densely populated urban area,” said Calvi. “But they also cause medical health problems in the city of Springfield with many veterans who reside in the city who have PTSD and when fireworks go off it can cause flashes for the individuals.”



The fire Commissioner revealed that last weekend Springfield’s 911 emergency lines were clogged with more than 100 callers with fireworks complaints.

Commissioner Calvi pointed out that a building burned out in the city of Worcester recently as the result of fireworks that are illegal in Massachusetts..



