Illegal trash dumping frustrating Chicopee residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeowners in a Chicopee neighborhood are frustrated by what they’re calling illegal trash dumping. A wooded area near their homes is littered with garbage. They said the city hasn’t done anything – so they called 22News.

From the street, you’d never know the wooded area along Irene Street in Chicopee is a dumping ground for people’s unwanted stuff and garbage.

Kevin lives nearby. He told 22News he’s witnessed people throwing garbage over the fence. And it’s easy to do. People simply pull over – get out – and toss debris down the embankment.

When asked if he’s confronted anyone, Kevin said, “Actually I did, and told him if he didn’t get out of here immediately and take the stuff with him I was calling the police.”

Kevin said the dumping has been happening for about two years. He said right now it doesn’t look as bad, because leaves are covering up the garbage. He said it looks worse in the spring and summer months.

Kevin also noted that this has been going on for two years, saying, “I’ve called the mayors office starting last year. I’ve called them a half dozen times.”

Bobbi Mabb, the city’s Communication & Special Project Manager told 22News that the city is aware of the issue.

DPW has inspected the area, but due to the steep terrain, it’s taking some time to figure out a way to safely haul the debris out.