Illuminated flags, parks across Massachusetts honor veterans for Memorial Day

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – On the eve of Memorial Day across the Commonwealth, buildings, flags, and parks are expected to be illuminated to honor veterans and their families.

From the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, structures plan to be in a bright display in observance of Memorial Day, and to remember the lives lost.

22News spoke with a local veteran, Edward Smith, from Springfield who served in the Air Force. He told us the light within each veteran, especially those who recently passed at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, will live on.

“Their light will live on. You know it gets me choked up and it gets my heart filled, can we do better for them? Never let that light go out, never let that light go out for a veteran,” Smith said.

The pandemic has affected how Memorial Day is observed this year. To find out how to watch virtual observances of the national holiday, click here.