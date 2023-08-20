GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Granby hosted its yearly Summerfest on Sunday. And it was the biggest fundraiser of the year so far.

The church received donations from the Bruins and Patriots. People gathered together to raise money, eat food, and win raffle prizes worth up to $500. 22News spoke with office admissions on why this fundraiser is so important to the community.

“With COVID shutting everything down for a while it is really nice to get back out into the community and see people and just get to talk to people,” said Deanna Haas of office admissions at the church. “Again it really brings a sense of community and working together to inspire each other. It’s great, we love it.”

The money raised Sunday will be used for maintenance around the church, repair the roof, pavilion and community events. Haas also told 22News that she is extremely thankful for the companies that donated and sponsored this event.