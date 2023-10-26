SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday, Impact Prep Middle School in Springfield hosted a career fair for its students.

The fair aimed to help students think about their future and the possible career paths. Students heard from and asked questions to local business owners, first responders, and other professionals.

Irmayline Reyes, Family Engagement Coordinator at Impact Prep, told 22News, “We pride our kids to think about the future so that way their behavior changes, their academics change, everything is a positive reinforcement so that way it’s not just about behavior, its more thinking about what could come next, what’s the possibility of the future.”

The career fair was held in celebration of Springfield Public School’s College and Career Awareness month for October.