Impeachment rally held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump is on track to be impeached by the House with the majority now in favor ahead of voting.

That’s according to a running tally compiled by The Associated Press, that impeachment debate begins. However Tuesday night, in more than 600 cities across the country, the local chapter of the left-leaning group Indivisible held rallies in Springfield.

Braving the ice and snow, protesters held signs that read “Impeach Trump” and “No one is above the law.” Many of these protesters know that it’s highly unlikely the President will be impeached by the Republican controlled Senate.

“What happens in the Senate, happens in the Senate. The people who make that decision in the Senate of how they vote will have to live with that decision,” said Erin Reed, Rise Up Western Mass.

The White House released a more than five page letter where President Trump addresses Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in it, the president insists he did nothing wrong; “I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats in the House of Representatives.”

Trump is accusing Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office.