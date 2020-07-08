Importance of fire prevention during the hot summer months

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Investigators have yet to determine the cause of a deadly house fire that occurred in Pittsfield overnight, but the tragedy is shedding new light on the importance of fire prevention as we move through the summer months.

A rep. with the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said a 74-year-old woman was found on the second floor a house fire on Chickering Street overnight.

So far, the D.A.’s Office said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, but again, there is still no officials cause. 22News talked with Lieutenant C.J. Bartone of the West Springfield Fire Department Tuesday.

He said with summer here there are few things homeowners should keep in mind.

“I mean some of the things we might see more so in the summer time are BBQ grills and gas grills make sure they’re clean and propane is hooked up correctly,” said Lt. Bartone. “Never store your gasoline inside a building like your home or your garage always store it outside or some detached building on the property a shed or a garage or something along those lines but never the residential structure.”

Bartone said that June was a particularly dry month with many brush fires that can easily turn into structure fires.