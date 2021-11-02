Importance of voting for local officials on Election Day

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A low voter turnout can be counter productive to the will of the people, according to Springfield Political Consultant Tony Cignoli.

Cignoli explained to 22News why it’s so important for your community to get out and vote, “Because if you don’t, you’ll have your voice cancelled out. It allows the campaigns that are sharp, know how to get out the vote, they know how to identify their voters in a small turnout and to dominate the campaign. It means someone may get elected by a campaign or a candidate who’ve got a good political operative.”

If you haven’t voted on this Election Day, you still have a few hours to get to the polls before they close at 8:00 p.m., or 7:00 p.m. for Chicopee and Westfield.