Impressive Halloween house in Springfield drawing attention

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One Springfield resident brought the whole kit, kat and caboodle decorating his home this year.

Over-the-top decorations at 34 Cambridge Street in Springfield has earned some local attention. The witches, ghouls and skeletons are a long-time tradition for the house.

James Lafleur says he enjoys decorating the house, but it is more for the children.

“It’s about the children having a good time more than anything I care about. It is giving the children a fantasy and a safe one that really isn’t available most places now,” said Lafleur.

Lafleur also said the display is his way of giving back to the neighborhood this time of year.

