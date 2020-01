SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a small porch fire in Springfield Sunday night.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News around 9:30 p.m, crews were called to 35-37 Ozark Street where they located a porch fire on the 2nd floor of the home.

Tetreault said no injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad has determined the cause of this fire to be improper disposal of smoking materials.