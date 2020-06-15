Improper disposal of smoking materials caused fire in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal and the Agawam Fire Chief determined the fire in Agawam on Friday was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

According to the Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jennifer Mieth, the fire started shortly after 9 p.m. at 15 Bailey Street. Two people were injured in the fire and taken to the hospital. One occupant suffered burns on his arms while trying to escape. He was treated and released from Baystate Medical Center. Another occupant was rescued by firefighters with severe injuries and remains in critical condition at Baystate.

Mieth said investigators determined that the fire started in an outside smoking area in a plastic smoking receptacle.

“It’s important not only to have a proper receptacle to dispose of smoking materials but also to maintain it regularly. Empty it often and put used smoking materials in a can of water for 24 hours before disposing of old butts,” Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said.

Two firefighters also sustained minor injuries fighting the fire and were treated and released at the fire. The damage to the single-family home is estimated at $275,000.