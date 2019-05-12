Improper disposal of smoking materials causes porch fire in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a porch fire on Walnut Street in Holyoke late Saturday night.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, at 10:15 p.m. firefighters were called to 238 Walnut Street for a fire on the second-floor porch of a multi-family house.

Cavagnac said when firefighters got to the home they found flames going up the outside siding and roof of the porch.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire before it spread to the walls or attic of the house. The cause of the fire was later found to be improper disposal of smoking materials.

No one was injured during the fire. Residents of the home were able to get out safely and return to their home after crews were done working.

