Improvements made at Symphony Hall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Symphony Hall awaits reopening to the pubic due to the Massachusetts guidance on COVID-19, improvements were made over the past year.

Symphony Hall is a concert hall located on Court Street in downtown Springfield. The venue closed in 2020 when the state shutdown businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Sarno, During the spring, renovations totaling $1.8 million include theatrical upgrades to lighting and sound with fully retrofitted with LED lights, new LVT flooring, new ceilings, new showers in individual dressing rooms, new LG Hi-Macs countertops, a new assisted listening device system, and security upgrades.

Symphony Hall will soon be ready to open to the public with two new custom dry bars, buffed floors, and a deep clean of the entire hall.

Springfield Mayor Sarno toured the renovation project at Symphony Hall Thursday with Parks, Buildings, & Recreation Management (PBRM) Director Patrick Sullivan, Assistant Director of Buildings Jonathan Carignan, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) TJ Plante, Deputy CAFO Lindsay Hackett, Budget Director Melanie Acobe, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, Director of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey, Municipal Group Maintenance Coordinator Al Rodriguez, and Deputy Director of Admin & Finance for Development Services and the Springfield Redevelopment Authority (SRA) Amanda Pham.

Mayor Sarno stated, “I am thrilled with the renovations at Symphony Hall. Our Springfield has a long and rich history as the arts, culture, and entertainment capital of Western Mass. We are lucky to have beautiful and historic facilities like Symphony Hall and the investment here is a game-changer for Springfield to attract the finest productions to our city. I am very proud of our Finance and Facilities teams who kept the project on track and on budget, as well as Eversource and our Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and his crews for partnering to get this done. Throughout the pandemic, Springfield has continued to move forward, and this fall we are eager to host exceptional entertainment as we close the book on COVID 19.”

CAFO TJ Plante said, “This is a strategic investment into not only Symphony Hall but also in the economic recovery of our city. Being able to attract first-rate musicals, concerts, plays and other entertainment to Symphony Hall will only enhance Springfield’s attraction to our residents and visitors. We encourage our restaurants and other downtown business partners to continue to proceed with us as we explore all economic development opportunities. I’m very excited for this new chapter in Symphony Hall’s renowned history.”

Patrick Sullivan stated, “I am proud to be working with such a talented team. Jon Carignan and the Facilities trades staff have done a wonderful job in facilitating the improvements at Symphony Hall. Sheriff Nick Cocchi and his crews were instrumental in renovating dressing rooms and in various painting jobs throughout the facility. Eversource Energy responded with incentive funding to improve lighting throughout the complex. I’m very pleased with the restorative work completed in the splendid Mahogany Room. Springfield residents have great pride in their city and this room now reflects that pride. These improvements at Symphony Hall are long overdue and thankfully Mayor Sarno and the City Council made it a priority to fund this project. This will initiate a catalog of great shows and performances at Symphony Hall.”

Jon Carignan commented, “The city took full advantage of Symphony Hall’s downtime due to COVID to make additional improvements to the facility in the form of dressing room renovations. This work included a complete LED lighting retrofit, new LVT flooring, refurbished ceilings, restored showers in the dressing rooms, adding LG Hi-Macs countertops, making security upgrades, and installing an assisted listening device system. The city also constructed two custom dry bars for providing refreshments during events. Both the main stage and Mahogany Room floors were screened as well. This work was largely overseen by PBRM and supporting consultants.”