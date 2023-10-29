SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In-person early voting is underway in Springfield ahead of the November 7 election.

In-person early voting started on Wednesday at city hall, the Raymond Jordan Senior Center and the Clodo Concepcion Community Center. Maurice Pennetta from West Springfield says its important to vote.

Maurice Pennetta told 22News, “I really do think it’s important because you know to get the candidate you want and I think it’s like a fiscal responsibility, like a community thing.”

City hall will continue the in-person early voting until November 3rd. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. but on Thursday, November 2 city hall will be open for early voting until 6 p.m.