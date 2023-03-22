SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will hold an in-person open house to showcase programs and services on Thursday.

STCC’s openhouse will highlight academic programs, support services, athletics, and more. This is an opportunity for high school students, as well as adult learners, to find out more about what STCC has to offer.

STCC offers:

Associate Degree & Certificate Programs

Transfer Opportunities/Academic Advising

Financial Aid

Online Learning

Support Services

Workforce Development Center

Springfield Adult Learning Center (SALC)

“We are excited about the upcoming Open House and meeting with prospective students face to face to show them all that the college has to offer,” said Samantha Plourd, dean of Enrollment, Retention, and Completion at STCC.

Enrollment for the spring semester was up about 5 percent, which is compared to spring 2022 enrollment. The spring second term, which started March 21, is seeing an enrollment uptick of 13 percent as of the beginning of March.

“Our enrollment numbers are strengthening as we are coming out of the pandemic,” Plourd said. “Students choose STCC for our high-quality programs that range from technical and healthcare to liberal arts and business. We are the most affordable college in Springfield and provide opportunities to transfer to continue your educational journey. We encourage you to check us out on March 23.”

Family and friends are welcome to attend the Open House. Representatives from programs and departments will be there to speak with attendees, and campus tours will be available.

The open house will be on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Student Learning Commons (Building 19). If you cannot attend the open house, you can view an STCC Virtual Tour or watch a recorded open house to learn more about STCC.