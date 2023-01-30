SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In-person sports betting goes live at 10:00 a.m. this Tuesday at MGM Springfield and while some oppose this decision, many think this can be parlayed into something greater for Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission held a public meeting Monday afternoon about the impending legalization of sports wagering.

Massachusetts will become the 33rd state to get in on the action of legal sports betting.

While not everyone is looking forward to placing a Boston Bruins moneyline bet, some are looking forward to the expected millions of dollars in tax revenue the state will make.

Willie Williams of Springfield said, “Well I’d rather have it then go give our money to Connecticut or where else ya know. If we gonna do it let’s keep our money at home why spread it abroad. Charity begins at home and then spread abroad. Best thing they ever though of doing and I don’t gamble.”

Anyone over 21 years old will be able to walk into sports books at the state’s three brick-and-mortar casinos and lay their dollars on the line.

Mayor Sarno will make the first bet Tuesday morning alongside Bruins Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque.