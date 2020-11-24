In-person, virtual campus tours available at Bay Path University

Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:
Bay Path University_1554770370546.png.jpg

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic has altered the traditional college experience for many students, but one local university is making it possible for students to tour campus with safety in mind.

Tours at Bay Path University will now be available Monday through Saturday at designated times.

Anyone requesting a tour will have to make a reservation online in advance. Detailed safety protocols will be in place for the health and safety of all participants.

Dr. Bryden told 22News, “Students who are looking at Bay Path University really appreciate getting a feel for the campus, so having students back on campus will help them understand what Bay Path is all about, get a sense of belonging and really appreciate everything we have to offer on campus.”

Dr. Bryden mentioned that students may tour the campus virtually as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes