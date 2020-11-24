In-person, virtual campus tours available at Bay Path University

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic has altered the traditional college experience for many students, but one local university is making it possible for students to tour campus with safety in mind.

Tours at Bay Path University will now be available Monday through Saturday at designated times.

Anyone requesting a tour will have to make a reservation online in advance. Detailed safety protocols will be in place for the health and safety of all participants.

Dr. Bryden told 22News, “Students who are looking at Bay Path University really appreciate getting a feel for the campus, so having students back on campus will help them understand what Bay Path is all about, get a sense of belonging and really appreciate everything we have to offer on campus.”

Dr. Bryden mentioned that students may tour the campus virtually as well.