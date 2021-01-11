Inauguration Day safety now a major concern across the nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across the country still continue to process what they saw play out in our nation’s Capitol last week.

Springfield’s police commissioner is attempting to ease concerns. Nearly one week out from that dark day in Washington DC and tensions are still running high for many.

As we approach Inauguration Day, safety continues to be a major topic of concern across the U.S.

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood addressed how her department is making sure something like this doesn’t happen in Springfield.

Commissioner Clapprood told 22News, “We were put in touch with the fusion center. Crime analysts paid attention to any postings. We are in touch with FBI and US attorneys and we will continue to be to monitor any activity in Springfield.”



Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh added that currently there is no intelligence that suggests this will be an issue in Springfield