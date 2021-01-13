Incentives available for Eversource customers to store COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is offering to help commercial customers save money by providing incentives to customers who offer to store COVID-19 vaccines.

The energy company is providing incentives for all Energy Star certified cold storage commercial customers who could store the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which must be kept at sub-zero temperatures.

“These incentives are for our customers who depend on investing in a cold storage in the long term, or if they need some additional extra capacity in the short term,” said Reid Lamberty, media relation personnel for Eversource Energy.

The incentive is $1,500 per cold storage unit.

Whether customers have already purchased cold storage or are planning to do so, Eversource’s incentives will make it more affordable for customers to purchase energy-efficient models, which have lower carbon emissions and help customers save on operating costs.

“The historic effort to develop and distribute the COVID-19 vaccines has relied on the collaboration of countless partners, and we’re proud to play a small role in supporting this effort, some of our commercial customers are focused on scaling up their cold storage as quickly as possible, and we’re here to make it easier and more affordable for them to do so with energy-efficient models that keep the vaccines safe while keeping our communities on track to meet carbon reduction goals,” said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian.

Products that qualify for the incentives include all Energy Star certified models, including models from manufacturers like Thermo Fisher Scientific, PHC Corporation of America, Stirling Ultracold, and Eppendorf.

A list of Energy Star certified cold storage can be found at Energystar.gov.

For more information contact: ColdStorage@Eversource.com.