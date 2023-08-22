WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been a building collapse at the Red Bridge Hydro Power Plant in Wilbraham on Tuesday.

According to Wilbraham Fire Chief Michael Andrews, they received a call around 9:00 a.m. with reports of smoke coming from the roof of the building. When crews arrived, there was a significant building collapse.

There was a small fire that was caused by the collapse, but it did not spread and it was put out quickly. No one was in the building during the time of the collapse. Chief Andrews says that this has nothing to do with electricity, and no one has lost power.

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection crews are putting a boat in the water to collect debris and help collect oil drums that fell into the water below.

The power plant which is located over the Chicopee River is operated by Ware River Power Inc.

