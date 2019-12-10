Incident with Springfield Police dog and child considered as “accident,” dept. says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s comfort dog scratched a three-year-old child at Saturday’s C-3 Forest Park Christmas party.

22News spoke with the little girl’s mom on Monday and she said there is a scratch on her shoulder, but she’s expected to be ok. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said the incident is considered an “accident” and not an “attack,” and that this is a non-crime investigation.

Mango, the department’s comfort dog, was part of a photo-op with Santa Claus and Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood at the annual C-3 Christmas party. Walsh told 22News that, based on witness accounts, a young child stepped on Mango’s tail.

Mango reacted, and the little girl ended up with a scratch on her shoulder. Walsh told 22News one of the police lieutenants took a non-crime report and gathered statements from witnesses following the incident.

In the interim, Mango has been barred from attending any community events.

Being that this is a “non-crime” incident, the Hampden County Sherriff’s Office is providing independent investigators to officially determine what happened.