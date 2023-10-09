HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Miracle League of western Massachusetts is celebrating the opening of an inclusive playground in Holyoke.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning celebrating the official opening of the playground, which is accessible for children with and without limited mobility. It’s located at the corner of Allyn and Waldo Street in Holyoke and is open from dawn to dusk each day.

Those with the Miracle League say the playground’s main structure is a ramp, providing easy access and obstacles have been made accessible to kids of all abilities. 22News spoke with a parent who was so appreciative to have such a welcoming space to bring her kids to.

“I just think the inclusiveness is so amazing, especially with all abilities being able to play in the same space and to be able to have it right here in town, I think is incredible,” said Katie O’Connor of Holyoke.

Miracle League has been fundraising for this playground for eight years and also received some assistance from the Holyoke CPA and Holyoke Rotary club.