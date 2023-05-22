HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Miracle League of Western Massachusetts celebrated a new project breaking ground in Holyoke Monday.

The Miracle League specializes in making America’s pastime accessible for kids with mental and physical disabilities all over the country, hosting games in Springfield on Sundays. But what about those kids not begging for baseball? The League is going to bat for them, too, breaking ground Monday on an inclusive playground in Holyoke.

The structure is entirely ramp accessible but also has additional disability friendly features like accessible swings and merry-go-rounds. The new playground will be located at Kennedy Park, right next to an existing play structure to make sure everyone can play together.

The project was largely made possible through grant funding from the City of Holyoke, awarding $350,000 in CPA funds toward the nearly $500,000 project. The rest, the Miracle League raised themselves. They hope to have the space open for play by mid July.