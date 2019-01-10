Increase in ATV, dirt bike accidents on Springfield roadways

One man was seriously injured after an ATV accident in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said the accident involved an ATV and a car near the intersection of Denver Street and Devonshire Road just before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Walsh said the man riding the ATV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and he was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened.

Springfield has seen several serious ATV and dirt bike accidents in recent months, including one just over two weeks ago, in which a man on a dirt bike was killed colliding with a car near downtown Springfield. In October, a 19-year-old was killed when the dirt bike he was riding slammed into a car off of Saint James Ave.

Latonia Naylor of Springfield told 22News she was nearly in an accident with a dirt bike herself, “Getting ready to drop one of my children off to school, and somebody on a dirt bike drove right in front of me, driving the wrong way on a wheelie, and I had to swerve to avoid hitting him, and could have caused a major car accident. So yes, it is very dangerous.”

In Massachusetts, recreational off-highway vehicles, including dirt bikes and ATVs, are illegal on public ways, and should not even be pushed on sidewalks. The only instance where dirt bikes are allowed on roads is if they have been modified to have mirrors, directional signals, and a license plate.

Because these vehicles are designed for off-road use, riding them on paved surfaces can be difficult and dangerous. According to the Environmental Police, riding on paved roads is a leading cause of off-highway vehicle fatalities.