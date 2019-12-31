Increase in Springfield homicides since 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadly shooting on Belmont Avenue was the 20th homicide in the City of Springfield this year.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said crime has gone down by 45 percent overall in the last five years, despite the small increase in homicides this year. The victim’s age range from 18 to 62 years-old.

Sarno blames most of the gun violence in the city on repeat offenders, who never should have been allowed out of jail.

“One murder is too many as far as I’m concerned,” Sarno said. “We are going to work hard to eradicate these situations but I do need the help of the court system though.”

Sarno told 22News the majority of homicides are targeted and gang-related. Police have made arrests in half of all the homicides this year. He also pointed out that there was an increase this year in the number of stolen vehicles.

The mayor is also focused on being more proactive in community youth development and educational programs to deter young people away from violence and gangs.