Increased demand for dentists making appointments difficult to get

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More people are making dental appointments and as a result, many dental practices are booked solid for many weeks.

According to a new poll, 94 percent of typical dental patients said they’re ready to go back or have already been back to the dentist. The poll also found patient volume in private practices is at 86-percent on average.

The Massachusetts Dental Society says they are continuing to work with its members to establish best practices as we come out of the pandemic. 22News talked with a man from West Springfield who’s going back to the dentist soon.

“I had to actually reschedule an appointment a couple of days ago and I rescheduled before August so it is getting tough to get a dentist appointment,” said Eric Parkurist.

Health officials have said all along, it was safe to go to the dentist during the pandemic, but still many people put off cleanings.