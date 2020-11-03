Increased presence of police officers across the state for Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are feeling anxiety over Election Day and what the outcome could be, including stores on the eastern part of the state starting to board up their windows.

Governor Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard to ensure public safety after the election. He activated up to 1,000 members of the Guard on Monday.

However, the state Secretary of Public Safety said there is no indication of any public safety risk in the state. Massachusetts State Police are increasing staffing levels for Tuesday and the days following the election.

Mayor Sarno says the city is looking at a peaceful Election Day, “The poll areas will be safe and sound, extra details will be out and about if needed. I would hope people would exercise their right to vote in a peaceful manner.”

The National Guard has been similarly activated a few times in recent months without its members being pressed into duty.

