SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people will be celebrating the July 4th weekend with good company. This can include BBQs and raising a celebratory glass, but sometimes those drinks can lead to dangers on the roads.

22News spoke with people Friday night about the risks of driving under the influence.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, 41% of drivers who were killed on the Fourth of July were intoxicated. People Friday night told 22News that if you’ve had a drink it’s best to stay off the roads.

“Don’t drink and drive. That’s the safest thing to do. Don’t drink and drive,” said Maria Nunnally of Springfield.

The fourth of July is a day for fireworks and celebrations, but at what cost? The National Safety Council estimates that about 462 people may die on U.S. roads this Independence Day holiday period due to alcohol consumption.

“I think first of all if you’re drinking and you know you’ve had too much the main question so why are you on the road,” said Michael Fullwood of Holyoke.

The NSC says that in 2020 alcohol-impaired fatalities represented 30% of the total traffic fatalities. Maria says that she already has a designated driver to avoid driving under the influence.

“My husband will be driving and I try to drink very little during the fourth of July or any other holiday I want to make sure I’m safe but I will not be behind the wheel while I’m drinking,” said Nunnally.

As of Friday breathalyzer test results are again being used as evidence for prosecutions in Hampden County. Even if you don’t get involved in a crash getting caught speeding could have serious consequences. Michael Fullwood says that it’s important to not only consider your own safety but the safety of others on the road.

“Everybody is important and that wherever we are going we want to get there alive and that if, I can only speak for myself when I say when I’m going somewhere I’m trying to be 15 minutes early. Just be mindful of your time,” said Fullwood.

Experts suggest always wearing a seat belt, practicing defensive driving, and never drinking and driving.