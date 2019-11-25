Increased traffic has some drivers avoiding pre-Thanksgiving travel

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – With AAA expecting more than fifty million drivers traveling to a destination at least fifty miles away, people are thinking seriously about reaching their destination as quickly as possible.

The later you leave, the more traffic you can expect and the later you will arrive.

People who leave after work Wednesday should expect to be on the road three and a half times longer before reaching their destination.

Sunday night at The Blandford Plaza on the Massachusetts Turnpike, 22News met some folks who’ll avoid the pre-Thanksgiving travel nightmare.

Carolie Champagne told 22News that she and her family were returning from Thanksgiving dinner held this weekend in the Boston area.

“To avoid all the traveling, and it was easier to get the family together ahead of time,” said Champagne.

Other travelers told 22News, they’re avoiding the travel rush by heading home now to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for family members living close by.

Christa Parr from Rochester, New York told 22News that she only lives 10 miles from her family, so traveling isn’t an issue.

“No, no, no travel at all, really we travel about 10 miles to my family farm,” said Parr.

Fellow New Yorker Dean Iacovetti said that he tells Thanksgiving guests to come over whenever its easiest for them.

Iacovetti told 22News, “We’re telling our guests, come whenever they want. The start of the week, tomorrow, Monday, they can come on Monday and leave whenever they like.”

So with 50 million other Americans expected to travel dozens of miles to their Thanksgiving day destination, AAA warns that travel levels peak Wednesday between 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.