SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent wet weather has caused the mosquito population to explode.

Experts say mosquito populations have increased due to the combination of an unusually wet season and intense heat waves.

In addition to that, the CDC says that mosquitoes have become increasingly resistant to the insecticides that communities use in mass sprays to try to kill the bugs and their eggs. In Forest Park early Tuesday evening, mosquitoes were an invading issue.

Lena Mariani of Springfield, telling 22News how she prepares for a night out in the park, “Bug spray, and lots of it. And its not so much here, but I see it a lot more towards Riverfront, a lot more mosquitos.”

“They were bad last week but actually surprisingly right now they are okay,” said Meredith Kack of Longmeadow. “I think the wind helps with that, keeps them away.”

To help prevent bites, dress in loose-fitted clothing that cover most of your body.

Also, use bug spray that contain DEET on your arms and legs.