Increasing physical activity during the pandemic

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent study by a scientific journal on obesity found a decline in physical activity since the pandemic started.

22News spoke with Peter Sanburg, the owner and head trainer at One on One Fitness in West Springfield, about ways to get back into shape. He said it’s good to start out with small goals because it gives you something to strive for.

When it comes to equipment, Sandberg said you don’t need to buy a lot to get a full-body workout, that you can do a lot by just being creative.

“Start with small things, like a $10 exercise band or an exercise ball,” Sandberg told 22News, “I had one client who had a big vase and I had her hold it close to the body in a safe manner. We were doing squats.”

Safety is another thing to keep in mind when you’re working out. Sanberg said if this is your first time working out for a while, it might be worth chatting with a professional.

Ultimately, he said even a ten minute workout can be helpful for you physically and mentally.

