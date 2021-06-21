Increasing wages for different groups in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council is looking to increase wages for different groups of city employees.

At a special meeting today the City Council discussed a series of pay increases for council members as well as the mayor. These pay raises are moderated by an oversight board. But city councilors were divided on how they had gone about discussing raising their own wages.

Justin Hurst, Springfield City Councilor said, “Nobody wants to give themselves because of everything that comes along with it. Even some of our colleagues have used this as an opportunity to use it against us when we’re running for office. To me that’s problematic”

City Councilors also were wary of the extra 45,000 dollars the mayor is set to receive, with Hurst noting that is more than some residents see in a year of work.