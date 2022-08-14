SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A once in a lifetime celebration for families from India who’ve made a home here in western Massachusetts took place Sunday in Springfield.

22News found it to be quite a landmark event, marking the 75th anniversary of India’s Freedom from British rule.

It was on August 15th, 1947, when the nation of India broke free of British rule after hundreds of years. A moment in history for celebration. As hundreds of families who have made a new home for themselves here in western Massachusetts gathered at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Springfield.

The Tower Square complex in which the renovated hotel is located was developed by an Indo-American family.

Raj Rayonia, the event coordinator, said, “Not only from western Massachusetts but we have people coming from Connecticut as well. It’s unbelievable, we’re having a lot of cultural dances, and traditions that have been brought here from India.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the jubilant gathering on the landmark occasion, crediting the greater Springfield area’s Indian-American community with contributing so much to the lifeblood of the Pioneer Valley.

“They have been leaders when it comes to education, business, entrepreneurs, the medical field, you name it,” said Mayor Sarno.

An auspicious occasion for the people of India and for the many who made a new home for themselves

across the globe, celebrating Independence from Great Britain as we in America did many years before

on July 4th, 1776.