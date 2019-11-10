Indian Motorcycle of Springfield hosts Veterans Day Barbecue

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of motorcycle-riding veterans attended Sunday afternoon’s Veterans Day Barbecue hosted by Dennis Bolduc, owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield at his Westfield dealership.

More than 300 veterans on motorcycles came to share the camaraderie.

Guest of honor, Josh Morin of Chicopee, is still on crutches from the injuries he sustained during the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in June, that cost seven veterans their lives.

Morin spoke about the outpouring support that he has received from the motorcycle community following the deadly crash.

“A lot of veterans ride motorcycles, the motorcycle community has been huge,” said Morin. “The accident was national news, so we’ve received support from as far as Texas, we’ve got some friends in the Netherlands that reached out.”

Dennis Bolduc said that Sunday’s barbecue was meant to send a message of thanks to veterans.

Bolduc told 22News, “It sends a big message to our veterans. All veterans eat for free, it’s a veterans based event.”

Sunday was Dennis Bolduc’s second annual veteran’s barbecue. He told 22News he was gratified with the turnout.