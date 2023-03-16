SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Indian Motorcycle 1901 will be reopening once again at the MGM Springfield Plaza after having closed their doors in 2020.

The newly reopened Indian Motorcycle 1901, will feature merchandise from the iconic Springfield-born pioneers of the American motorcycle industry. At the beginning of the pandemic, MGM Springfield was forced to significantly reduce their operations which in turn lead to the closure of stores and a decrease in employees.

MGM Resorts International CEO and President William Hornbuckle was in Springfield to meet with city leaders back in January. MGM Springfield has faced complaints about not adhering to the community-host agreement it signed with the city of Springfield.

Hornbuckle said they are working on plans to increase jobs, expand existing businesses

and open new businesses in the darkened storefronts on Main Street. Inside the casino, Hornbuckle said there will be more regular and expanded hours for restaurants and attractions.

Part one of the plan was to reopen Indian Motorcycle and up next is Kringle Candle.