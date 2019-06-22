Indian Orchard BBQ brings sunshine and fun to Springfield community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Springfield families enjoyed the beautiful, summer weather at a community barbecue in Indian Orchard.

Families enjoyed a barbecue, entertainment and even bounce house at the Resurrection Center in Springfield.

The barbecue was hosted by Pastor Jose Martinez of the Resurrection Center. Pastor Martinez told 22News, the barbecue is a great way to kick off the summer season and bring the community together.

“We’re a church without walls, we serve our community and one or twice a year, we’ll do events like this,” said Pastor Martinez.

The event was free and open to everyone in the community.

