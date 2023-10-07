INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Indian Orchard Citizens Council will be hosting the 7th annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival on Saturday.

At this festival, people will get the chance to enjoy some live music, food trucks, vendors, kid’s activities, and more.

This free and open-to-the-public festival will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 117 Main Street, across from Myrtle Street Park.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending this family-friendly festival on Saturday, according to the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to once again supporting and joining the Indian Orchard Citizens Council for this family-friendly event of good food and family fun. Rain or shine this 7th Annual Food Truck Festival will be a great time. Hope to see you there.”