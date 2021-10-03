Indian Orchard Citizens Council welcomes senior bingo

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP)- Who’s ready to get their bingo on? The Indian Orchard Citizens Council will be hosting its Inaugural Senior Bingo Game, on Monday, October 18, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council, 117 Main Street, Indian Orchard.

COVID-19 has caused many during the pandemic to isolate themselves in order to avoid and prevent the spread of the virus.

The President of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council Zaida Govan said “With the lingering COVID-19 Pandemic having forced many of our seniors to quarantine themselves for the last 18 months, I know that many of them are starving for social interaction and some good companionship.”

Council Board member, Maria Roy, has volunteered time and energy to create this event for the senior community, “Since we are always doing things for kids, we felt that we wanted to come up with an activity that would encourage our seniors to come out, gather together, and enjoy some social interaction.”

The IOCC discussed how they are trying to create new programs and activities not just for the kids in our communities, but for the communities that are sometimes overlooked, “…we also discussed the fact that another important section of our neighborhood community is oftentimes ignored, our Senior citizens. Especially with the absence of a Senior Center, or gathering place in Indian Orchard, we started talking about how it would be nice to come up with activities for our Senior citizens and veterans,” said Selina Hill, another member of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council.

The event will have a limited number of seats in order to abide by COVID-19 guidelines. The maximum capacity has been set at 20 seniors who will be required to pre-register for the event.

“While participants will only be playing for small prizes, we believe that offering our seniors with an opportunity to gather together after being forced into this long COVID induced isolation will be a welcomed break,” Govan said.

The IOCC hopes to make this a monthly event if enough community members join and participate.

Anyone interested in reserving a seat at the IOCC’s Inaugural Bingo Game should call Maria at 413-736-8755, or Selena at 413-302-1882 to sign up and reserve their seat.

Seating is limited, any interested parties should call by October 14th.